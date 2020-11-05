Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888353 ISIN: US5543821012 Ticker-Symbol: M6G 
Tradegate
05.11.20
11:54 Uhr
6,117 Euro
-0,050
-0,81 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0496,22613:57
6,1016,21613:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACERICH
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACERICH COMPANY6,117-0,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.