

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported that its third-quarter attributable net income was $364.5 million or $1.60 per share, compared with earnings of $366.8 million or $1.56 per share for the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted earnings were $1.73 per share, compared to $1.57 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Evergy said it is narrowing its outlook for reported earnings to a range of $2.58 to $2.73 per share and adjusted earnings to a range of $2.95 to $3.10 per share, reflecting the upper half of the prior ranges.



The Street expects the company to report earnings of $3.00 per share for the year.



Evergy's board of directors declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.535 per share payable on December 21, 2020. The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020.



