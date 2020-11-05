

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $199.79 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $215.71 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $1.31 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



