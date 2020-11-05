

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $351 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $813 million, or $2.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $2.64 billion from $2.76 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $380 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.80



