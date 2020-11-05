

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $0.43 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $3.90 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.64 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $52.98 million from $51.34 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.64 Mln. vs. $14.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $52.98 Mln vs. $51.34 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

