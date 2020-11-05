

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $51.00 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $59.84 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $65.31 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $924.30 million from $995.71 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $65.31 Mln. vs. $73.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $924.30 Mln vs. $995.71 Mln last year.



