

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $748.8 million, or $4.01 per share. This compares with $55.0 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $476.8 million from $461.1 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $748.8 Mln. vs. $55.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.01 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $476.8 Mln vs. $461.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1850 - $1950 mLN



