

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):



-Earnings: -$0.24 billion in Q2 vs. -$2.12 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.96 in Q2 vs. -$8.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.38 per share -Revenue: $4.55 billion in Q2 vs. $4.85 billion in the same period last year.



