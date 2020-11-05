

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):



-Earnings: $34 million in Q1 vs. -$227 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $2.12 billion in Q1 vs. $2.34 billion in the same period last year.



