

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EOG Resources (EOG):



-Earnings: -$42.47 million in Q3 vs. $615.12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. $1.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $251.66 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $2.25 billion in Q3 vs. $4.30 billion in the same period last year.



