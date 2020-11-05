

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):



-Earnings: -$79.42 million in Q3 vs. $158.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.22 in Q3 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$58.87 million or -$0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.23 per share -Revenue: $0.69 billion in Q3 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

