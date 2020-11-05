

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $99.3 million or $0.86 per share, up from $71.8 million or $0.63 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $841.1 million, down from $857.8 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.48 per share on revenues of $856.53 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Looking forward to the third quarter, Take-Two now expects earnings of $1.10 to $1.21 per share and revenues of $760 million to $810 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $688.31 million.



