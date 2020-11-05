

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $78 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.32 billion



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $78 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de