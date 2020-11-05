

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $198 million, or $0.126 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.041 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $0.158 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.10 billion from $3.14 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $247 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.158 vs. $0.134 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMCOR PLC CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de