

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $99.32 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $71.82 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $841.14 million from $857.84 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $99.32 Mln. vs. $71.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $841.14 Mln vs. $857.84 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $760 - $810 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.49 Full year revenue guidance: $3.05 - $3.15 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de