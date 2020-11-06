

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DJI has launched DJI Mini 2 drone, featuring 4K video and 4x optical zoom.



The drone sports OcuSync 2.0, which is the company's data transmission technology. DJI Mini 2 has upgraded flight capabilities as compared to the DJI Mavic Mini.



DJI Mini 2 is priced at $449, while the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo is priced at $599. The combo comes with a propeller holder, a two-way charging hub, DJI 18W USB charger, and a shoulder bag. It also includes two more sets of battery and spare propellers and a bunch of extra spare screws.



DJI Mini 2 records 4K at 100Mbps at at 30 frames per second instead of the 2.7K and 40Mbps of its predecessor. It also shoot 12MP RAW still photos in addition to JPEG shots, and recording 1080 video opens the door to a 4X Zoom mode. QuickShot Modes in the drone consist of Dronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang.



