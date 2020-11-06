

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) reported a fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations of EUR 89 million or EUR 0.65 per share compared to a loss of EUR 213 million or EUR 1.82 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined to EUR 739 million from EUR 924 million generated in the prior year period.



The company's CEO said in a statement, 'As anticipated, most business segments saw gradual improvements in the course of the fourth quarter. This positive sentiment is also mirrored by customer feedback and macroeconomic data. At the same time, we remain vigilant. The strong rebound in profitability and the positive full-year cash flow clearly demonstrate our ability to drive performance. The FY21 guidance reflects our ambition to continue on this path.'



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2021 comparable revenue growth to be in the range of 6% - 10%, and adjusted EBITDA margin between 9% and 11%.



