

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported that new data from an interim analysis for the placebo-controlled CAN-COVID trial evaluating canakinumab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome. The company said the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint showing that treatment with canakinumab plus standard of care did not show a significantly greater chance of survival for patients without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, compared with placebo plus SoC up to Day 291.



The trial did not meet its key secondary endpoint of reducing the COVID-19-related death rate during the 4-week period after treatment.



Novartis noted that a phase III trial for ruxolitinib in COVID-19 is ongoing, with preliminary results expected by year end.



