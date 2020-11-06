

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow plc (RDW.L) reported that the value of net private reservations in the 18 weeks to 30 October 2020 was 5% ahead of last year at 630 million pounds. Demand in the regions has been particularly strong with the value of reservations 17% ahead. The average selling price of private reservations for the first 18 weeks was 2% up on last year.



Homes turnover for the 18 weeks to 30 October 2020 was 48% up on last year at 657 million pounds. The total forward order book remains close to record levels at 1.5 billion pounds, a 10% increase year-on-year.



The Group continues to expect to reinstate dividend payments at the half year and to be cash positive for the remainder of the financial year.



