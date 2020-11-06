

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc. (AVV.L) announced a underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about 2.835 billion pounds to partly fund the acquisition of OSIsoft. The Rights Issue will result in the issue of 125.74 million Rights Issue shares at a price of 22.55 pounds per share.



Schneider Electric SE, which currently indirectly holds approximately 60% of the issued ordinary shares of AVEVA, has irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the Resolution and to take up its rights in full on a pro rata basis.



It is expected that dealings in the Rights Issue Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market will commence on 25 November 2020 and that dealings in the Rights Issue Shares will commence on 10 December 2020.



On 25 August, AVEVA announced the proposed acquisition of the OSIsoft Group at an enterprise value of $5 billion, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.



