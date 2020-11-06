

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit increased in September as exports declined faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 380 million in September from EUR 243 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 230 million.



Exports declined 7.9 percent year-on-year in September and imports fell 5.1 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries decreased 4.0 percent in September and imports from them fell 3.3 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU decreased 12.5 percent and imports from those countries declined 17.7 percent.



For the January-September period, the trade deficit was EUR 2.8 billion compared to a EUR 1.0 billion shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 15.2 percent and imports decreased 11.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de