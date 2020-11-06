

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's trade swung to a surplus in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 151.9 million in September versus a deficit of EUR 61.6 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade surplus was EUR 81.5 million.



Exports rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports declined 5.0 percent annually in September, following a 9.2 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 11.7 percent in June and import increased 14.5 percent.



In the third quarter, the trade surplus was EUR 59.4 million versus a deficit of EUR 105.1 billion in the previous three months. Exports and imports declined 1.0 percent and 8.9 percent annually, respectively.



