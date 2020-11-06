

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices declined further in October, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5.0 percent decline in September.



Prices for other mineral oil products declined 31.3 percent annually in October.



Meanwhile, prices for watches and jewelry increased 19.6 percent and used materials and residual materials rose by 8.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

