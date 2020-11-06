

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $18.04 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $21.14 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.82 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $165.24 million from $146.82 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $26.82 Mln. vs. $27.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $165.24 Mln vs. $146.82 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $680 - $690 Mln



