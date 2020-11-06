

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, power company AES Corp. (AES) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.32 to $1.42 per share and now expecting to be at the top end of this range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also reaffirmed the 7 to 9 percent average annual growth target for adjusted earnings through 2022, off a base of 2018 actuals.



Further, the company said it remain committed to growing dividend by 4 to 6 percent annually, subject to Board approval.



