

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.35 to $7.45 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.16 to $5.29 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.14 to $7.27 per share.



On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company also raised its full year cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion from $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion.



The Company said it continues to acknowledge the inherent and unprecedented uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact while providing these updates to its full year guidance.



