

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YETI Coolers, LLC has recalled Rambler travel mugs with stronghold lid citing injury and burn risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 241,500 units of Rambler 20 oz travel mugs that were manufactured in China. The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors, through YETI stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com during October 2020 for about $35.



The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010, which is located on the bottom of its base.



The agency noted that the magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards.



The Austin, Texas-based company initiated the recall after receiving two reports of the magnetic slider on the affected product being ejected after being sealed with hot liquid. However, no injuries have been reported to date.



Consumers are asked to stop using the Travel Mug and return the lid for a full refund.



