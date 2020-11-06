

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $100 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 57.4% to $2.25 billion from $5.28 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $20 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $2.25 Bln vs. $5.28 Bln last year.



