

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter, the Bank of France showed Friday.



The current account deficit decreased to EUR 16 billion from EUR 18.9 billion in the second quarter.



The deficit on goods trade fell to EUR 18.9 billion from EUR 22.8 billion. Meanwhile, services trade showed a surplus of EUR 2.1 billion compared to EUR 2.2 billion in the previous quarter.



Data showed that primary and secondary income balance registered a surplus of EUR 0.8 billion versus EUR 1.7 billion a quarter ago.



In September, the current account deficit widened by EUR 1 billion from last month to EUR 5.7 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de