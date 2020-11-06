

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher over the past few sessions, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 71 points.



Traders may look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets amid continued uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.



Democratic nominee Joe Biden has swing to a narrow lead in George and significantly cut into President Donald Trump's lead in Pennsylvania.



Biden also continues to lead in Arizona and Nevada, putting the former Vice President on track to earn the 270 electoral college votes need to win the White House.



However, Trump has claimed the increase in votes for Biden in a number of key states is proof of widespread voter fraud and pledged to take legal challenges to the results all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Stocks futures have significantly pared their losses following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of October.



The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 638,000 jobs in October after surging up by a revised 672,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 600,000 jobs compared to the addition of 661,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9 percent in October from 7.9 percent in September. The unemployment rate was expected to slip to 7.7 percent.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of September. Wholesale inventories are expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.



The Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of September later in the day. Economists expect consumer credit to increase by $8.5 billion.



Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, extending the rally seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages all showed substantial moves to the upside on the day.



The major averages ended the day firmly in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow jumped 542.58 points or 2 percent to 28,390.24, the Nasdaq spiked 300.15 points or 2.6 percent to 11,890.93 and the S&P 500 surged up 67.01 points or 2 percent to 3,510.45.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.82 to $37.97 a barrel after slipping $0.36 to $38.79 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after soaring $50.60 to $1,946.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.80 to $1,957.60 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.33 yen versus the 103.49 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1880 compared to yesterday's $1.1826.



