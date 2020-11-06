

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. is planning to create more than 500 full-time jobs at its first fulfillment center in the city of Republic in the state of Missouri. The new one million square feet-facility will be opened in 2021.



At the new center, Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs, earning $15 minimum wage.



Full-time employees will also receive medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one, the company said.



Amazon is also offering employees up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave as well as other benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which particularly provide flexibility to new parents.



Amazon intends to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.



Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,500 jobs in Missouri and invested more than $780 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees.



Last month, the e-commerce giant had announced plans to open eleven new sites across the Phoenix metro area in the state of Arizona by the end of 2020, creating more than 3,000 new full- and part-time jobs with a minimum $15 per hour wage and other benefits.



These new sites, which will support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, include seven delivery stations and two additional facilities that support fulfillment operations in Avondale, Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe.



Amazon is looking to add more sites in 2021, including a cross-dock facility in Goodyear and a delivery station in Surprise, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the West Valley. It also plans to open its first cross-dock facility by the end of 2020 in Phoenix with 1,000 full-time positions.



The retail major is also constructing an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Goodyear, where employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers. The site, expected to launch by the end of the year, will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs.



