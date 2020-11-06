

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Bentley Motors, the century-old British luxury car maker, is gearing to go fully electric by 2030.



The move is part of the company's 'Beyond100' strategy and comes as the auto industry is shifting from fossil fuel-powered transportation to electric vehicles.



Bentley aims to evolve from the world's largest producer of 12-cylinder petrol engines to having no internal combustion engines within a decade, and reinvent itself as a leader in 'sustainable luxury mobility'.



The company, owned by Volkswagen AG, will embark on its full-electrification journey by offering two plug-in hybrid vehicles next year. It will then switch its model range to offer only plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026, and offer only fully-electric vehicles by 2030.



Bentley, founded in 1919, has already transformed its headquarters in Crewe into the UK's only carbon neutral luxury car factory.



From 2023 onwards, every model line from Bentley will be offered with the option of a hybrid variant. The company plans to launch its first pure electric model in 2025.



In its centenary year, Bentley had previewed its electrified future by unveiling the all-electric EXP 100 GT concept car, which featured sustainable materials.



The car company said it will continue to use only sustainably sourced materials throughout its current and next generation of cars. All the company's suppliers will have passed a sustainability audit by the end of this year.



The company will also work towards making its Crewe facility a climate positive factory by 2030, by focusing on energy consumption, CO2 emissions, waste water, use of solvents in the paint process and becoming plastic neutral.



Bentley's parent Volkswagen officially started the series production of its ID.3 electric car in November 2019. Volkswagen Group plans to sell some 22 million electric vehicles or EVs worldwide by 2028.



Among other major automakers, BMW Group also has said it plans to expand its range to include 25 electrified models by 2023, more than half of which will run on electric power alone.



