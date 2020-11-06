

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. on Thursday set another new all-time high of new daily coronavirus cases, with cases topping 120,000 for the first time, as country struggles to get the virus under control.



121,890, new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. in past 24 hours, as the country breaks the record for highest daily total for second day in row, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



Illinois reported the highest number of new cases of 9,935; Texas 9,679; Florida 6,257, Michigan 6,103 and California 5,934.



The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 9.64 million people in the country. The country reported 1,210 deaths taking total deaths to about 235 thousand people.



The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has reached an all-time high of 92,242. New cases rose 20 percent across the country this week.



Over 53,000 people have been hospitalized across the US, according to Covid Tracking Project, which is up nearly 15% from last week. More than 10,500 patients are in ICU, while nearly 2,900 are in ventilator.



Globally, coronavirus cases neared 49 million, while deaths rose to about 1.24 million people.



