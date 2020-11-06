

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the day's session till a little past mid afternoon in the red, the Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday, extending gains to a sixth successive day.



The benchmark SMI slipped to a low of 10,221.65 in late morning trades, but rallied to hit a high of 10,350.38 later on in the session before finally settling at 10,322.57 with a gain of 16.22 points or 0.16%.



Richemont shares soared nearly 9% buoyed by improving sales in the second quarter and an announcement that the company has struck partnerships with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch.



ABB gained about 1%, Swatch Group advanced 0.8%, while Alcon, Credit Suisse, Givaudan and LafargeHolcim moved up 0.3 to 0.5%.



On the other hand, Swisscom shed about 1.1% and Lonza Group slid 0.7%, while Nestle and Zurich Insurance Grup both ended lower by a little over 0.5%. UBS Group shed 0.25%.



Roche Holding and Novartis closed roughly flat.



In the midcap section, Clariant surged up 2.5%. VAT Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Temenos Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Prime Site and OC Oerlikon Corp gained 0.7 to 1%.



Flughafen Zurich, BB Biotech, Dufry, Straumann Holding and Lindt & Sp Ps lost 0.7 to 1.8%.



In Covid-19 news from Switzerland, a report from Swiss health authorities on Friday showed Coronavirus cases continued to surge on Friday, with infections rising by 9,409 and hospitalisations by 231.



The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 211,913 and the death toll rose by 70 to 2,407, a report from Reuters, citing Swiss health authorities, showed.



