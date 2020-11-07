

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several major news organizations have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win the race for the White House, defeating President Donald Trump.



The news outlets called the race for Biden after projecting the former Vice President will win Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.



The projected win in Pennsylvania gives Biden at least 273 electoral votes, modestly above the 270 needed to win the White House.



Biden is also leading in several other key states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada, suggesting his lead in the race for electoral votes could expand.



The apparent victory for Biden comes as the former Delaware Senator flipped several states that Trump won in the 2016 presidential election.



However, the race for the White House may not be over, as Trump has pledged to challenge the results in court amid allegations of widespread voter fraud.



Trump has repeatedly questioned the validity of mail-in ballots, which Biden won by a wide margin in many key states.



Notably, if Biden's victory is certified, his running mate Kamala Harris would make history as the first Black woman to become vice president.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

