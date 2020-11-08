

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan will on Monday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 2.5 percent on year after sliding 5.4 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.2 percent after climbing 9.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5 billion, down from $7.14 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see preliminary September numbers for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is tipped to show a score of 88.6, up from 88.4 in August. The coincident is pegged at 79.0, down from 79.4 a month earlier.



Australia will release September figures for building permits; in August, permits were down 2.3 percent on month.



Indonesia will see October results for consumer confidence; in September, the index score was 83.4.



