

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank (AAALF.PK) said its chairman of the management board, Hermann Merkens, informed that he will not be able to perform his duties for an expected period of three to four months, due to his health reasons.



The company noted that the other members of the Management Board will assume Merkens' portfolio of responsibilities, with immediate effect.



Specifically, in addition to his chief financial officer function, Marc Hess will assume Merkens' responsibilities for the company's strategy.



Moreover, Thomas Ortmanns, as the longest-serving member of the Management Board, will temporarily assume key internal management and coordination tasks fromMerkens, in addition to his existing functions within Aareal Bank and its Aareon subsidiary.



