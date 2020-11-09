

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third-quarter operating earnings declined to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion in the prior year.



But, net earnings attributable to shareholders for the third-quarter surged to $30.14 billion or $18,994 per Class A share from $16.52 billion or $10,119 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.



The latest-quarter results included gains of $22.4 billion compared to gains of $8.0 billion last year due to changes in the unrealized gains that existed in its equity security investment holdings.



Total revenues for the third-quarter declined to $63.02 billion from $64.97 billion in the previous year.



The company noted that about $9 billion was used to repurchase its shares in the third quarter.



