

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production declined at a faster pace in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased 6.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.6 percent fall in August.



Among the eight largest categories in the industry, production in the machinery repair and installation sector contracted the most by 31.2 percent.



Meanwhile, production in chemical industry increased more than a year earlier for the third straight month.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.0 percent in September.



