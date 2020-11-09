

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit increased in August amid a fall in exports and imports, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 666.75 million in August from EUR 525.66 million in the same month last year.



Exports fell 7.2 percent year-on-year in August and imports declined 5.6 percent.



On a working-day adjusted basis, exports and imports fell by 6.7 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 434.81 million in August from EUR 621.63 million in the same month last year.



For the January to August period, exports declined 10.2 percent and imports fell 12.2 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 1.335 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de