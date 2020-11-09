

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade surplus increased in September as exports rose and imports declined, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 707.9 million in September from EUR 134.2 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade surplus was EUR 310.3 million.



Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 395.8 million.



The latest increase in trade surplus was the second highest after June's record in the last ten years.



Exports rose 3.4 percent annually in September and imports fell 4.9 percent.



For the January to September period, export and imports fell by 10.2 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year. The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 1.5 billion.



