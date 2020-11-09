

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production continued to decline in September, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.9 percent decline in August.



Manufacturing output fell 1.9 percent annually in September, following a 6.8 percent decrease in the previous month.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production, and output of mining and quarrying declined by 7.1 percent and 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.3 percent in September, after a 0.9 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

