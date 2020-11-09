

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the second straight month in November, reflecting the negative impact of the coronavirus on the economic recovery process, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index fell to -10.0 in November from -8.3 in October. The score was expected to drop to -15.0.



The so-called 'lockdown light' has so far had little effect on investors' assessment of the situation, Sentix said.



The current situation index came in at -32.3, slightly down from -32.0 in the previous month. Nevertheless, this negative value still means an economy in contraction mode, the think tank added.



The expectations indicator dropped to 15.3, the lowest since May 2020, from 18.8 a month ago.



The survey showed that German investor confidence dropped only slightly in November with the corresponding index easing to 1.3 from 1.4 in October.



German expectations continued to flatten out, marking the third consecutive decline, while current assessment continued to improve in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

