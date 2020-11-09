Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Heute mit großem Zeitvorteil! Aktie der Woche mit realen “Tenbaggerambitionen”!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDAK ISIN: US7376301039 Ticker-Symbol: P4C 
Tradegate
05.11.20
19:40 Uhr
37,400 Euro
+0,800
+2,19 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,20037,80012:52
37,60038,00012:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POTLATCHDELTIC
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION37,400+2,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.