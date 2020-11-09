

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer prices declined for the third month in a row in October, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Consumer prices decreased 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.3 percent fall in September.



Prices of goods fell 1.6 percent, while that of services increased 1.5 percent.



Prices for transport and housing declined by 5.5 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, in September.



Meanwhile, prices for recreation and culture grew 2.5 percent and those of health gained 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October.



