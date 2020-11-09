

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.76 billion, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $1.61 billion, or $2.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $5.42 billion from $5.50 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.22 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q3): $5.42 Bln vs. $5.50 Bln last year.



