

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group (ALK) announced Monday that its board of directors has named Ben Minicucci as chief executive officer to succeed Brad Tilden, who will retire after eight years as CEO on March 31, 2021. Minicucci was most recently the president of Alaska Airlines and a member of the Alaska Air Group board. Tilden will continue to serve as Alaska's board chair.



During Minicucci's 16-year career with Alaska, he has contributed in various roles of increasing responsibility. In 2016, he became president of Alaska Airlines and he was also named CEO of Virgin America upon Alaska's acquisition of the airline.



Minicucci joined Alaska in 2004 as staff vice president of maintenance and then served as executive vice president and chief operating officer from 2009 to 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALASKA AIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de