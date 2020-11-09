

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):



-Earnings: -$57.6 million in Q3 vs. $53.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.62 in Q3 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $96.0 million or $0.97 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $258.5 million in Q3 vs. $222.1 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de