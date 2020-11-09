

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $145.93 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $544.25 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 billion or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.4% to $1.06 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.72 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.05 vs. $3.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de