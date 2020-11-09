

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):



-Earnings: -$58 million in Q3 vs. $83 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.11 in Q3 vs. $1.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$18 million or -$0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.42 per share -Revenue: $71 million in Q3 vs. $172 million in the same period last year.



